The holidays offer a wonderful opportunity to unleash your creativity and bring joy to others through your decorating skills. And we can sure all use some holiday cheer as 2020 comes to an end.
From the materials you use and the placement of your decorations, designing offers you the chance to make a positive, lasting statement this holiday season.
We’ve got some tips below — both practical and creative — to help you achieve your decorating dreams this holiday season and keep your spirits up.
Keep it Simple
The secret to the best holiday decorating ideas is simplicity. Modern LED lighting is all the rage this year as families look to doll up the outside of their houses and their trees while also remaining energy efficient. This proves you can be creative and sensible this season.
Some non-lighting ideas for brightening your home this holiday season include homemade ornaments, candle displays and kid-friendly crafts that can serve as wall or window art. Visit your local craft store — either in person or online — for inspiration and ideas.
Festive Floral Arrangements
Flowers are a stunning way to bring new life into your home, especially during the holiday season. Stick to Earth’s natural tones and rough woods to pull off a true festive look. From poinsettias to simple pines, you can decorate any type of plant with trinkets or ornaments to achieve the holiday spirit.
Fresh evergreens paired with thick-petaled flowers can help you pull off the perfect bouquet centerpiece for your dining room table this year.
Personalized Christmas Wreaths
Is there anything more welcoming than a beautifully designed wreath hanging from your front door? A homemade wreath is a great way to show off your design skills while also creating a conversation piece for family and friends — even if they can only see it through social media this year.
Items you may need to design your own wreath may include: Floral wire, snips, craft glue, ribbons, branches, pliers, gloves, sprigs, snowberries and holly. Challenge yourself and don’t be afraid to get creative on your choice of materials.
If you don’t want to design your own wreath, check with your local crafting or floral shops to see if they are offering pick-up or home delivery this year. This would be a great way to support local business while also giving your home some beautiful holiday flair.
