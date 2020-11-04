NAPOLEON — Henry County voters opted for incumbents in a pair of races — including one for sheriff — but turned out an appointed officeholder in another.
Those three races highlighted Tuesday's election results in Henry County. All winners receive four-year terms.
Republican incumbent Michael Bodenbender turned back a challenge from one of his former sergeants in Marc Ruskey, and won 55.4% of the vote. The final count Tuesday: 7,807 for Bodenbender; 6,292 for Ruskey.
Bodenbender wins a third term beginning in January.
"I just want to thank the voters here in Henry County for their confidence in me," said Bodenbender. "I feel that the programs I've put in place have made the county safer. I won't sit idle. I'm always looking to improve things."
The other two contested elections in Henry County weren't close.
Republican Diana Wachtman defeated appointed Democrat incumbent Lisa Spiess in the county treasurer's race by winning 65.7% of the vote. Spiess had been appointed to the position in December 2019, replacing Cal Spiess who retired.
The total was 9,253 for Wachtman and 4,836 Spiess.
Wachtman wins a four-year term beginning in September 2021.
Meanwhile, appointed incumbent Republican Commissioner Jeff Mires won an unexpired two-year term in the third contested Henry County race — for one commissioner seat. He received 76.7% in defeating Democrat Leonard Beck Jr. by a final count of 10,686-3,245.
Seven other candidates for county office — all incumbents — were unopposed Tuesday (see chart below). Like Bodenbender and Wachtman, they all won four-year terms.
Voters throughout the county also helped decide seven property tax renewals issues and one alcoholic beverage sales option in Napoleon (see below).
The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during an upcoming meeting.
Turnout among the county's 19,709 registered voters was approximately 74%.
Unofficial Henry County results on Tuesday:
Federal offices
President
Joe Biden, D.......3,995
Howie Hawkins, I....125
Jo Jorgensen, Lib.....171
√Donald Trump, R-inc...10,273
six write-ins....26
U.S. 5th District
congressman
√Bob Latta, R-inc.....11,217
Nick Rubando, D......3,175
State offices
81st District state rep.
√Jim Hoops, R.....12,599
Janet Breneman, write-in....76
State Board of Education,
1st District
√Diana Fessler......10,296
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Sharon Kennedy, inc......7,847
John O'Donnell.......4,540
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Judith French......6,446
Jennifer Brunner.......5,462
Third District Court of Appeals judge
√Mark Miller....
County offices
Commissioner
√Bob Hastedt, R-inc......12,039
Commissioner
√Glenn Miller, R-inc......12,060
Commissioner
(unexpired term)
Jeff Mires, R-app. inc...10,686
Leonard Beck Jr., D....3,245
Prosecuting attorney
√Gwen Howe-Gebers, D-inc......10,026
Clerk of courts
√Kim Stouffer, R-inc.......12,209
Sheriff
√Michael Bodenbender, R-inc......7,807
Marc Ruskey, I....6,292
Recorder
√Brandi Baden, R-inc.....12,261
Treasurer
Lisa Spiess, D-app. inc......4,836
√Diana Wachtman, R....9,253
Engineer
√Tim Schumm, D-inc......9,858
Coroner
√Melinda Fritz, R-inc....12,534
Tax, ballot issues
Flatrock Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 426; no, 171
Florida Village: a 4.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for ambulance and medical services: yes, 85; no, 25
Freedom Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 422; no, 138
Patrick Henry Local Schools: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district: yes, 1,488; no, 1,239
Richfield Township: a 2.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services; and a 0.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services: yes, 284; no, 89
Ridgeville Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 489; no, 153
Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services: yes, 750; no, 290
Napoleon City precinct 4: an option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverage by Lassus Handy Dandy, 1201 Scott St., Napoleon: yes, 617; no, 221
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.