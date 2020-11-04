NAPOLEON — Henry County voters opted for incumbents in a pair of races — including one for sheriff — but turned out an appointed officeholder in another.

Those three races highlighted Tuesday's election results in Henry County. All winners receive four-year terms.

Republican incumbent Michael Bodenbender turned back a challenge from one of his former sergeants in Marc Ruskey, and won 55.4% of the vote. The final count Tuesday: 7,807 for Bodenbender; 6,292 for Ruskey.

Bodenbender wins a third term beginning in January.

"I just want to thank the voters here in Henry County for their confidence in me," said Bodenbender. "I feel that the programs I've put in place have made the county safer. I won't sit idle. I'm always looking to improve things."

The other two contested elections in Henry County weren't close.

Republican Diana Wachtman defeated appointed Democrat incumbent Lisa Spiess in the county treasurer's race by winning 65.7% of the vote. Spiess had been appointed to the position in December 2019, replacing Cal Spiess who retired.

The total was 9,253 for Wachtman and 4,836 Spiess.

Wachtman wins a four-year term beginning in September 2021.

Meanwhile, appointed incumbent Republican Commissioner Jeff Mires won an unexpired two-year term in the third contested Henry County race — for one commissioner seat. He received 76.7% in defeating Democrat Leonard Beck Jr. by a final count of 10,686-3,245.

Seven other candidates for county office — all incumbents — were unopposed Tuesday (see chart below). Like Bodenbender and Wachtman, they all won four-year terms.

Voters throughout the county also helped decide seven property tax renewals issues and one alcoholic beverage sales option in Napoleon (see below).

The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during an upcoming meeting.

Turnout among the county's 19,709 registered voters was approximately 74%.

Unofficial Henry County results on Tuesday:

Federal offices

President

Joe Biden, D.......3,995

Howie Hawkins, I....125

Jo Jorgensen, Lib.....171

√Donald Trump, R-inc...10,273

six write-ins....26

U.S. 5th District

congressman

√Bob Latta, R-inc.....11,217

Nick Rubando, D......3,175

State offices

81st District state rep.

√Jim Hoops, R.....12,599

Janet Breneman, write-in....76

State Board of Education,

1st District

√Diana Fessler......10,296

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Sharon Kennedy, inc......7,847

John O'Donnell.......4,540

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Judith French......6,446

Jennifer Brunner.......5,462

Third District Court of Appeals judge

√Mark Miller....

County offices

Commissioner

√Bob Hastedt, R-inc......12,039

Commissioner

√Glenn Miller, R-inc......12,060

Commissioner

(unexpired term)

Jeff Mires, R-app. inc...10,686

Leonard Beck Jr., D....3,245

Prosecuting attorney

√Gwen Howe-Gebers, D-inc......10,026

Clerk of courts

√Kim Stouffer, R-inc.......12,209

Sheriff

√Michael Bodenbender, R-inc......7,807

Marc Ruskey, I....6,292

Recorder

√Brandi Baden, R-inc.....12,261

Treasurer

Lisa Spiess, D-app. inc......4,836

√Diana Wachtman, R....9,253

Engineer

√Tim Schumm, D-inc......9,858

Coroner

√Melinda Fritz, R-inc....12,534

Tax, ballot issues

Flatrock Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 426; no, 171

Florida Village: a 4.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for ambulance and medical services: yes, 85; no, 25

Freedom Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 422; no, 138

Patrick Henry Local Schools: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district: yes, 1,488; no, 1,239

Richfield Township: a 2.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services; and a 0.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services: yes, 284; no, 89

Ridgeville Township: a 2.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 489; no, 153

Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for firefighting services: yes, 750; no, 290

Napoleon City precinct 4: an option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverage by Lassus Handy Dandy, 1201 Scott St., Napoleon: yes, 617; no, 221

Tags

Load comments