• Fulton County

Blood drive:

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate blood this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold.

