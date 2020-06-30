BINGO 'K' winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Carl Fry of Defiance was the winner of the “K” prize in The Crescent-News Custom BINGO contest. Fry is shown accepting his prize from Terri Willitzer of Ken’s Furniture in Defiance. Entries for the coverall prize drawing are being accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the C-N office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance.

Load comments