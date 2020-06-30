BINGO "E" winner

Marie Shrider of Paulding was the winner of the “E” prize in The Crescent-News BINGO Contest. Shrider is shown accepting her prize from Bob Estle, owner of Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac in Defiance. Entries for the coverall prize drawing are being accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the C-N office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance.

