BINGO DC winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Sandra Sommer of Defiance was the winner of the “DC” prize in The Crescent-News BINGO Contest. Sommer is shown accepting her prize from Ben Brown of Derrow Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Defiance. Entries for the coverall prize drawing are being accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the C-N office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance.

