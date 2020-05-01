The annual Defiance Community Day of Prayer scheduled for Thursday may have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers of the event are not going to let the day go by without doing something about it.
To that end, organizers of the event have announced that they have invited all community churches to ring their bells at noon on Thursday for one full minute. At that time, Defiance area residents are invited to step outside (while keeping proper social distancing), listen to the bells and say a silent prayer.
In addition, area pastors have been asked to post a brief prayer message on their social media accounts, or to email them to Kara Fritz, marketing specialist at Grube Inc. (dba Buffalo Wild Wings|Rusty Taco), who is a member of the Defiance Community Day of Prayer organizing committee. Those videos will be uploaded to the group’s Facebook page (@defiancedayof prayer) throughout the day.
The theme for the day is now, Ringing for Unity.
“It’s our hope that people will go outside on Thursday and pray for our community, for our country and for hope,” said Fritz. “We just encourage everyone to pray together in silence at that time.”
Fritz shared the committee is hopeful the event can be rescheduled, but a decision to do so has not yet been made.
“We are still hopeful we can reschedule this year’s program featuring keynote speaker Tony Trent, father of Purdue University super fan and cancer activist Tyler Trent, who lost his battle with osteosarcoma bone cancer on Jan. 1, 2019, at the age of 20,” said Fritz. “Tyler’s story has been featured by ESPN and USA Today.”
For more information about the Defiance Day of Prayer, go to the group’s Facebook page, or send an email to defiancedayofprayer@gmail.com.
