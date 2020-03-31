Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel (left) and school resource officer Goose Hinojosa of Ayersville Local Schools, organize bags of food as part of the United Way of Defiance County Backpack Buddies program. With schools across the state closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office are delivering backpacks with food and hygiene products to 27 Ayersville families that have been part of the program during the school year. The members also have assisted in food distribution at all five schools in Defiance County.
Backpack Buddies
