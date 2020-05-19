AYERSVILLE — A busy agenda was handled by the Ayersville Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday evening at Ayersville High School.
The board accepted the resignation of Ayersville High School principal Jeremy Kuhlman, hired current athletic director Rob Luderman as his replacement, and approved memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Ayersville Education Association (AEA) pertaining to student growth measures and supplemental contracts.
The board also discussed a reduction plan for staff and was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, as well as income tax and bond refinance updates (see related story, Page A1).
Kuhlman’s resignation as high school principal was accepted by the board, effective July 31. He has served the district for seven years. In his report, Kuhlman thanked the board and community, wishing everyone the best.
“I remember when I first interviewed here five years ago, Jeremy was one of the first people I met,” said superintendent Don Diglia. “Everyone I talked to about Jeremy always talked about the great rapport he had with students, and he connected with just about everyone.
“I would like to thank him for his service to Ayersville, he’s just a great guy,” added Diglia.
Luderman, who has hired as athletic director in 2017, was approved for a three-year, 220-day administrative contract effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023. In addition, he was approved for 15 days of extended time between June 1-July 31 to work with Kuhlman. He shared he is looking forward to his new role.
“This is my dream job,” said Luderman. “Being from here, I always wanted to be here ... I was raised in this community and Ayersville is who I am. I was raised in a family of educators, I’m here because my dad was hired here to teach, my wife is an administrator, it’s who we are.
“Having the opportunity to work with our amazing staff and our amazing students, again is a dream for me,” added Luderman. “I’m thrilled and humbled for this opportunity, and I thank the board for that.”
Diglia explained the selection committee, comprised of nine staff members, reviewed 11 applications and interviewed five candidates, with the top two reviewed for a second time by the administrative team.
“Mr. Luderman’s energy, experience and educational background make him an outstanding candidate,” said Diglia. “His familiarity with staff, students, as well as his passion for Ayersville High School and our community make him a great fit for our educational team.”
Board member Dan Frederick thanked Kuhlman for his service, before turning to Diglia to let him know that when it comes to future administrative contracts, one or two members of the board must be on the committee.
“Nothing to do with the committee, or with Rob, but the next time we hire an administrator, we need board representation on it,” said Frederick. “There was no board representation on that committee, and we are the voice of the community. We need at least one or two members from the board the next time.”
The board met in executive session to discuss employment, and the next steps to fill the open AD position.
Diglia discussed the MOUs with the AEA. Following discussion, the board and the AEA agreed to a district-level value of four to be used in place of a teacher’s student growth measure for 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That value was determined by the three-year average of the district’s value-added rating.
In addition, an agreement was reached between the two parties concerning supplemental pay. Due to spring sports being shut down in 2019-20, individuals with supplemental contracts will be paid at a rate of 50% per individual contract. If any extracurricular activity is cancelled in 2020-21, the individual will be paid on a prorated amount beginning with the first day of practice, based on the percentage of the season or supplemental work completed.
If that supplemental is cancelled prior to the start of the season, the supplemental will not be paid. The MOU will expire automatically on the final payment of said contract, or Aug. 31, 2021, whichever date is later. The board approved the MOUs.
In other business, the board:
• voted for the acceptance of the School Bus Purchase Program Grant through the Ohio Department of Education for $32,668.09.
• okayed the purchase of an 84-passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales, bid through the META Purchasing Cooperative in the amount of $93,902.
• approved several certified and non-certified personnel for supplemental contracts for 2020-21.
• okayed Dan Mix as the local professional development committee chairperson for 2020-21. Pay will be $1,200.
• voted for Chuck Martinez as fall, winter and spring weight-room supervisor.
• approved supplemental contracts to the bus drivers for 32 hours at $10 per hour to wash their buses eight times per year at three hours each, and to wash and clean their buses at the end of 2020-21 for eight hours to prepare for inspection.
• approved a contract with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for excess cost fees for 2020-21 in the amount of $5,000 per student.
• okayed an agreement with the NwOESC for the mentor program for 2020-21.
• commendations the follwoing students for winter sport recognitions: girls basketball — Taylor Addington, Kryshel Dales, Callie Dishop, Kacee Okuley and Kaylee Dockery. Boys basketball — Brayden Amoroso, Jakob Trevino and Logan Schlachter. Wresting — Tyler Winzeler, Caden Brown, Garrett Shreve, Luke DeLano and Carson Tracy. Indoor track — Nicole Fishpaw, Teryn Bour and Noah Fisher. Cheerleading — The team was third in Game Day Division and fifth in the Non-Tumble Division of the OASSA cheer and dance competition.
• approved a MOU with Defiance College regarding the placement of teacher education candidates and pre-candidates in early clinical experiences, practicums or internships, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• accepted the following donations: $34.81 from Community Cash Rewards to the elementary principal’s fund; and $371.10 from Box Tops for Education to the elementary principal’s fund.
