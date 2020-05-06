AYERSVILLE — The administration of Ayersville Local Schools has announced that graduation for the class of 2020 will be held May 24 at 2 p.m.
In a letter that was sent to parents/guardians of seniors in the district by superintendent Don Diglia and Ayersville High School principal Jeremy Kuhlman, guidelines for the ceremony were determined, following guidance from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), the Ohio Department of Health and the Defiance County Health Department.
“A group of us worked on the plan, with our superintendent working really diligently along with our guidance counselor, high school secretary and other administrators,” said Kuhlman. “We worked closely with the Defiance County Health Department, and after getting some guidance from ODE, we’re going to have the best graduation we can during this difficult time.”
The event will be an in-person, drive-through ceremony with the following timeline and procedures:
• Seniors are to meet in the south parking lot in their cars at 1:45 p.m. May 24 (parents/guardians must be in the car with the graduate, with only one car allowed per graduate), where they will be directed to line up and stay in their cars.
• At 2 p.m., the graduation ceremony will begin.
• Each car must have a driver that will not leave the car.
• Only the graduate and a maximum of two parents/guardians will be allowed into the building.
• The car with the graduate and their parents/guardians will be released from the south parking lot to the front of the building.
• Cars will pull up to the front of the building, but traffic will continue to flow throughout the presentation of the diplomas.
• Each graduate and parents/guardians will enter through the middle/high school entrance. The graduate and parents will stay in the vestibule until the graduate in front of them has exited through the elementary vestibule. There will be a photographer and backdrop for a picture to be taken of the graduate and parents/guardians.
• Upon entering the commons, the graduate’s name will be announced. While the graduate walks to the stage, the parents will walk to a designated area in front of the stage. The graduate will pick up his/her diploma and be met by a school board member. Photographer Rod Brown and the parents can take pictures at this time.
• The graduate will exit on the opposite side of the stage toward the kitchen. The graduate will pick up a rose and parent diploma which he/she will present to the parents/guardians.
• The graduate will pick up awards (if applicable), then exit the building through the elementary vestibule.
• The graduate and parents/guardians will then return to their car.
In addition, graduates receiving their diplomas will be live-streamed. All speeches will be taped and compiled into a movie that will be available at a later date. The structured, in-person ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube, with a link available on the district website (ayersville.org) and Facebook page.
“This is definitely a different time for all of us (due to the COVID-19) pandemic, and to be able to continue some of the tradition of the past 81 graduation ceremonies is important,” said Kuhlman. “I will guarantee this is probably the most different ceremony that has ever been held here, but it’s important to do as much as we can to honor our graduates.
“We are thinking of having ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ play as the kids walk in, we’ll have banners out front and inside, our decorator that we use each year will decorate again, and we’ll have backdrops for the kids to get their picture with,” continued Kuhlman. “It’s our sincere hope that we can give our seniors a memorable ceremony they will remember in the years to come.”
