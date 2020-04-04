AYERSVILLE — During uncertain times, such as now as many people fear contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), sister churches Ayersville United Methodist Church (UMC) and Trinity UMC in Defiance are spreading a message of hope as they embrace the Faith, Not Fear movement.
Faith, Not Fear began simply enough when Susan Polhill of Louisville, Ga., built a cross with the help of her son and decorated it with Christmas lights. Soon people in Louisville did the same, it spread to surrounding counties, and before she knew it, Polhill had a Facebook page because the movement went viral.
Leanne Dunn, wife of Pastor Mo Dunn who leads Ayersville UMC and Trinity UMC, saw a story about Faith, Not Fear in a Facebook group, and as she put it, “My heart was instantly moved by the Holy Spirit, like when John Wesley’s heart was strangely warmed (Wesley started the Methodist movement).”
Soon after, John Hoshock, Greg Lime, A.J. Loeffler and Leon Jones, church members, began making crosses for distribution. The crosses, which range from more than 3 to 4 feet tall, are available for anyone for free under the carport at Ayersville UMC, 27728 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road.
“I just felt called to help do this because I think this is what our community needs right now,” said Leanne. “We need to see there is hope, and we need to realize that even though we’re not going to be spending Easter in our churches, this will bring Easter out into our community. We need to know that there is someone bigger (Jesus) we can focus on, that He is bigger than this pandemic, and this is a great reminder of that.
“We may not be meeting in our sanctuaries, but the truth is, the sanctuaries are the people,” added Leanne, who serves as the music and social media director at Ayersville UMC. “Many of us are so fearful because of what’s happening in the world, but our God is bigger than this, and that’s why we must have Faith, Not Fear. We know we must stay cautious, and do what is asked to stop the spread of the virus, but the cross reminds us that miracles do happen.”
So far, 45 crosses have been taken from under the carport at Ayersville UMC. In addition, Joyce Cavanaugh, who serves as the outreach chairperson at Ayersville UMC, has been promoting the outreach by reaching out to the homebound to see if they would like a cross put in their yard. The men making the crosses have delivered them to those who are unable to come and get one.
“We started making phone calls to the guys who could make crosses, they quickly jumped on board, and within a few hours we had crosses,” said Leanne. “They call themselves, ‘The Bibs for Jesus Crew,’ because they wear bib overalls when they make the crosses in their workshops. It’s exciting when we look out our window (the Dunns live in the parsonage next to Ayersville UMC), and see the crosses. We’re hoping more local churches jump on board.
“When I think about what’s happening, I think about 2 Timothy 1:7 which says, ‘For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind,’ added Leanne. “I’m thankful, too, that Joyce jumped on board instantly, she’s done so much to make sure that people who can’t come to get a cross are getting one. We want everyone who wants one who can’t come to the church to have one if they want one.”
For more information, or to have any questions answered, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com.
