Nurses’ efforts are not always recognized, but there are instances when their patients or the families of their patients offer their gratitude to these widely unsung heroes of the medical profession. In recognition of the integral role nurses play within the health care industry, organizations such as the American Nursing Association and various national and regional groups award official honors to reward nurses for their undying efforts on behalf of their patients.
• Distinguished Direct Patient Care Award: This award recognizes a registered nurse who provides exemplary direct patient care. He or she must also contribute to the advancement of the nursing practice by demonstrating a commitment to personal leadership.
• The DAISY Award: The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the work nurses do every day. The award was established by the DAISY Foundation, which focuses on eliminating diseases that attack the immune system (DAISY). A DAISY Award is presented monthly to nurses in hospitals across America.
• The Grace Award: This award recognizes outstanding achievements and dedication in caring for expectant mothers and children.
• Public Health Service Award: This award honors nurses who are outstanding professionals and contribute to public health nursing.
• Jeanne Mance Award: This award is the highest recognition for nursing achievement that the Canadian Nurses Association offers. It is named after one of the country’s most inspirational nurses, and has been issued at the CNA biennial convention since 1971.
• Diversity Award: This award recognizes registered nurses who have a long-standing commitment and have made significant contributions to the advancement of diversity in the nursing profession.
• The Beacon Award for Excellence: This award honors nursing units that distinguish themselves by improving multiple facets of patient care. Recipients set the standard for excellence in patient care and use evidence-based information to provide positive patient outcomes.
• Excellence in Leadership Award: Established to honor a person whose primary responsibility is to manage people or projects, this award is given to those who excel in leadership, teamwork, communication, accountability, and more.
• The Award of Excellence in Nursing: Presented each year during National Nursing Week, this award is given to nurses who were nominated by their peers. This award celebrates the dedication, initiative and excellence of nurses employed by Canadian First Nations communities and Indigenous Services Canada and Inuit communities.
These are a few of the awards and recognitions bestowed on the hard-working nurses who make a difference in the lives of their patients across Canada and the United States.
