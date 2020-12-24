The holidays will certainly look a lot different this year with many of us avoiding travel to prevent the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Restrictions across the country will likely keep many of us from attending the in-person gatherings with our friends and families that we are so used to.
These barriers should not dampen your holiday spirit, however. There are many ways to celebrate while still staying safe.
Read on for tips on gatherings, and do your best to keep your family members and friends safe this holiday season.
Who Should Attend Gatherings?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following people should not attend in-person holiday gatherings:
• People with or exposed to COVID-19.
• People with symptoms of COVID-19.
• People waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.
• People who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
• People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
In addition, if you are an older adult or person with certain medical conditions who is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or live or work with someone at increased risk of severe illness, the CDC recommends that you avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.
Questions to Consider
Before planning your small gathering this holiday season, here are some questions to consider from the Nuvance Health system based in Connecticut:
• Will the event be held indoors or outdoors?
• How many people will be at the event?
• Will participants be willing/able to wear masks?
• Will participants be willing/able to practice social distancing?
• Will participants be willing/able to practice proper hand hygiene?
• Will the visit be brief or prolonged?
• Will the event include shared food or beverages?
• Will alcohol be served at the event?
• Will participants be traveling to or from areas that are experiencing high COVID-19 infection rates?
• Will the event follow public health guidelines for gathering size limits?
• What are your personal, family and community risk factors?
Keep in mind that older adults and people who have certain health conditions — including lung disease, heart disease, diabetes or a weakened immune system — are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill and experiencing COVID-19 complications.
Always take the appropriate steps to stay safe, and to keep your family safe this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.