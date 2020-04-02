The Defiance Police Department is warning the public to be aware of the potential for fraud in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer reminds the pubic to ignore unsolicited offers for coronavirus cures, vaccines, pills or treatment.
Never share personal information with strangers and don’t open emails or links from unknown sources. Clicking on links could download a virus onto one’s computer or device.
People should have updated anti-virus and anti-malware software protections on their devices. Beware of requests to send money in an form.
Don’t let anyone rush you into making a payment or donation. If someone wants a payment in cash, gift card or by wiring money, be careful. These are the preferred payment methods of scammers.
Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the COVID-19 disease to steal money and person information.
Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam medical treatments to work-at-home schemes.
Know who is selling. Sellers may claim to have in-demand products such as cleaning, household and health/medical supplies when they actually don’t.
Always verify information. Contact trusted sources to confirm that information is correct. For the most updated information about the pandemic, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov, or call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
To report COVID-19 fraud, call 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.