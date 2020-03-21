Due to health concerns, area cancellations and closures have been updated.
Northwest State Community College has been closely monitoring Gov. Mike DeWine’s updates, guidance and recommendations regarding COVID-19, and as a result, the college is announcing its Archbold campus will be closed and operating remotely until further notice.
Individuals wishing to contact the college are asked to call 855-267-5511. Messages will be returned by the appropriate personnel as quickly as possible. The students are asked to contact their instructors for remote learning needs, and to visit NorthwestState.edu/learner-services-update for contact information on campus services.
Campus counseling is available free of charge to students, faculty and staff, by texting NSCCHELP to 419-591-6487. The NSCC Campus Counseling Center is supported by the Center for Child & Family Advocacy in Napoleon.
Additional closures and cancellations include:
• The Paulding County Area Foundation has cancelled its annual meeting and dinner, scheduled for April 7 at Grants Catering in Antwerp.
• North Western Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary company, NW Ohio Propane, in Bryan, have temporarily closed their shared lobby. Though members of the public cannot enter, both companies’ staff members are still working. Customers are encouraged to use other payment options during this time, such as the companies’ online services, the two outside drop boxes, or payments by phone. Bills can be paid online for NWEC member-owners through the co-op’s SmartHub mobile app or online website accessible at www.nwec.com. NWOP customers can make payments at www.nwohiopropane.com. For more information, call a secure automated payment phone line at 844-786-7799. Also, while the lobby is closed, anyone who needs to meet with any employee should call NWEC at 800-647-6932 or NWOP at 844-636-6967. All deliveries will be made via the south gate; all packages will be set outside by the east walk-through door. NWOP cylinder fills and exchanges are by appointment only. Pre-payment is required. Call 844-636-6967 to schedule.
• The Paulding County Probate/Juvenile Court has issued temporary policies and procedures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Visit the court’s website at www.pauldingjuvenilecourt.com or call 419-399-8256 for the latest information related to court proceedings, case filings, marriage license applications, and records requests.
• The Scripps National Spelling Bee has cancelled its national finals, scheduled for May in National Harbor, Md. The coordinators are hoped reschedule the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee for later this year.
