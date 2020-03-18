Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area organizations and agencies are cancelling certain events and activities. They include:
• Fort Defiance Humane Society is limiting visitors. Those interested in adopting are asked to go to the website or Facebook page to view the animals and complete an adoption application at fortdefiancehumanesociety.org. The staff will process applications and if approved, you will be contacted to set up a meet and greet. For those interested in the spay/neuter/wellness services, call 419-658-2298 to register and arrange payment.
• Defiance/Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services will be closed to the public. The staff will still be working to serve the public. You can access public assistance services online at benefits.ohio.gov. Documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to DPCjobandfamilyservices @gmail.com, or placed in the locked dropboxes.
• The PATH Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Lunch will be served carryout during this time but no one will be allowed to congregate on the property, including the NOCAC park. Regular lunch times will be observed and only one lunch will be given per person. Lunch times are Monday-Friday, from noon-1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Paulding County WIC will be waiving the presence of pregnant women, infants and children. The staff will be conducting much of the appointment over the phone, or through a closed glass window. People are asked not to bring their children to any of the appointments until further notice. Call the WIC office for any questions at 419-399-2621.
• The Fulton County Health Center Wellness and Fitness Center in downtown Wauseon is closed until further notice. All community education and fitness classes at the wellness center and in the community are postponed until further notice.
• Concerning Central Local School District families whose students qualify for free and reduced meals, today the school will provide a drive-thru service outside the front doors of the elementary school. Three lunches and three breakfasts will be available at this time. A qualifying student must be present, and students will need to have their lunch PIN number.
• The Huber Opera House is closed and has suspended all events until further notice. The office will be closed with the exception of Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Office staff will be available at this time to receive phone calls, answer emails and messages, and carry out any necessary business. The staff can be contacted at huberoperahouse@outlook.com or 419-506-0151.
