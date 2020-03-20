More cancellations and closures have been reported to The Crescent-News in reaction to the COVID-19 situation.
• The April 23 Town and Gown event, "Wagons and Buggies and Trucks, Oh My!" presented by Leon Jones and Ethan Plummer at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance, has been cancelled.
• All events and rentals at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance, have been cancelled through May 1. For more information, call Kristin Wendell at 419-784-3401.
• The Defiance Public Library System, including its branches in Sherwood and Hicksville, closed indefinitely on Thursday. All activities are cancelled as well.
• Chief Supermarkets have dedicated a priority shopping window from 6-8 a.m. daily for senior citizen customers, customers with disabilities and their caregivers and anyone requiring incremental social distancing. The stores will be open for anyone requiring groceries/paper products during this timeframe.
• Just Be Original, Defiance, will close to the public as of Sunday.
• Until further notice, there is no public access to Fulton County government offices. County offices remain open to telephone communications.
• The Pettisville recycling center, operated by the Pettisville FFA, is closed as are all other recycling sites in Fulton County until further notice.
