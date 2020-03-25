ARCHBOLD — Updates for the Archbold Area School District educational plans during the COVID-19 emergency were discussed at the March meeting of the district’s board of education.
Superintendent Jayson Selgo commended the staff for all the work and planning that has taken place since the order to close all schools was given by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 12 due to the coronavirus. Students were allowed to collect personal belongings on March 13. The district’s spring break was scheduled for March 16-20.
Selgo noted, “We have plans in place for all students in grades K-12, which will begin with their first assignments on Monday (March 30). The remainder of this week will be coordinating instructional materials, technology and meals with each building, food service and transportation department.”
The distribution of meals for students who qualify for free and reduced lunches was set to begin today. This process will be in collaboration with the transportation staff and food service staff.
All district buildings and offices are closed to non-essential employees through April 3. Phone lines are not being monitored during this time. All communications and announcements will come through the district website updated as frequently as necessary or the One Call notification system.
In other business, Selgo reported on the recent completed sale of renewable energy certificates, also known as green certificates to STX Commodities. A total of 4,056 certificates were sold at $9.05 each for a total of $36,706.80.
Donations approved by the board were $750 and $1,000 from two anonymous donors for the football program; $25 for the art club from the class of 1966 memorial for Michael Schlatter; and $500 from Rivello Archbold McDonald’s for the district.
Personnel items included advancing a maximum of five days of vacation leave from the 2020-21 contract year to Justin Dominique. In the event of resignation of employment, days are to be repaid at per diem rate. Board members suspended the April 3 pay for spring musical contracts to Chelsey Smith and Courtney Froelich due to the coronavirus school closure; and approved Norm Beck as a volunteer football assistant coach for the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved one-year supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year. Fall coaches approved are: grades 9-12 football head coach, David Dominique; assistant coaches, Jack Downey, Todd Petersen, Cash Gericke, Cody Ruffer, Garrett Grime, Baldo Quintanilla, Todd Ranzau and Derrick Baksa; volunteer coaches, Andy Dominique, Evan Wyse, Jacob Elting, TJ Gerken;
• Golf – head coach, Mike Rosebrook; volunteer coach, Todd Grosjean.
• Girls tennis – coach, Logan Wyse; volunteer, Caroline Kinsman.
• Girls soccer – head coach, James Kidder; assistant coach, Jennifer Kidder.
• Volleyball – head coach, Debbie Culler.
• Grade 7 football – Mike Kennedy, Tom Walker.
• Grade 8 football — Kevin Bostleman, Dave Walker.
• Cross Country – head coach, Rachel Kinsman; volunteer coaches, LaRoy Martinez, Nick Hudson.
• Junior high cross country – head coach, Russ Lambert; volunteer coach, Steve Walker.
The board authorized the distribution of proceeds from the high school concessions account to the several student activity accounts and organizations. Those are National Honor Society, $243.75; Athletic Boosters, $975; student council, $731.25; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), $975; after prom committee, $4,143.75; girls soccer program, $1,462.50; high school art club, $731.25; varsity cheerleaders, $1,950; Archbold Football Club, $975; class of 2021, $2,925; physics, $975; athletic department, $3,331.25; high school principal fund, $1,218.75; Spanish club, $975; GBK program, $853.13; choir, $243.75; BBK program, $365.62; football program, $1,706.25; wrestling program, $243.75; and softball program, $975.
In other action, the board:
• approved meeting minutes.
• approved an overnight trip for the middle school eighth-graders to Washington, D.C., April 29-May 2, 2021.
• approved Andrea M. Stevens to the Archbold Community Library for a seven-year term effective Jan. 1, 2020.
• approved the fund transfer of $14,611.13 from the general fund to turbine maintenance.
• approved the 2020-21 agreement with NwOESC for instructional services.
• approved appropriation modification as submitted.
• approved a contract with TSA Consulting Group Inc. for services to restate the Archbold Area School District’s 403(b) plan document.
• authorized the superintendent to solicit bids for the purchase of a school bus.
