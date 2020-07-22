ANTWERP — Superintendent Dr. Marty Miller of Antwerp Local Schools has announced the plan to reopen the school this fall on Aug. 20 following the closure in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter from Miller, with the reopening plan, has been sent to parents/guardians in the district, and has been posted to the district webpage and social media platforms.
The following is the letter from Miller, followed by the reopening plan:
On July 2, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the guidelines for schools to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. The guidelines contained five areas our district reopening plan must include: assessing symptoms, hand washing, sanitation of facilities, practicing social distancing, and face coverings.
Our plan addresses each of those five areas in detail. The most important aspect of our reopening plan is the health and safety of everyone associated with Antwerp Local Schools; however, the quality of education we provide is also a vital factor in the decisions we make as we return to our school facilities.
We understand a few families may not be comfortable with sending their child, who has significant health issues or immediate family members with health issues, back to an in-person school setting. In an effort to meet their educational needs, we will offer a remote learning option for those students who desire a short-term remote learning program.
The following information provides an overview of what we have planned to put in place. These plans are not set in stone and may change based on a variety of factors.
In closing, we assure you that the Antwerp Local School District will do everything possible to decrease the risks associated with contracting COVID-19, as well as any other virus, illness, or disease. We understand sending your child to school during this pandemic is a family decision not to be taken lightly. Thank you for your patience as we continue to forge ahead in this new era of student safety and education.
IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION
• The first day of school for students in grades 1–12 will be Thursday, Aug. 20. Administration has moved the start day back one day (Aug. 19) for an additional teacher in-service day.
• Kindergarten students will have their first day of classes Tuesday, Aug. 25. Preschool will have its first day of classes Wednesday, Aug. 26.
• We will not conduct our annual open house event that was scheduled for Aug. 18.
ASSESSING SYMPTOMS:
• All students, caregivers, and staff are asked to monitor their health before departing for school each day. Individuals with symptoms of illness or a temperature over 100 degrees are asked to stay home.
• Staff members will conduct temperature checks of students as they enter the building. Individuals with a temperature over 100 degrees will have their temperature rechecked after a short period of time. If the high temperature remains, the student will be sent home. Parents will need to have arrangements made so that their child will be picked up as quickly as possible.
• Students sent home with a fever, cannot return to school until they have been fever-free for 48 hours without the use of medication. Students may return to school after 24 hours if a doctor’s note indicates the child has tested negative for COVID-19.
• A remote learning option will be available if a child experiences an extended absence from school. More information regarding this option will be available in early August.
HAND WASHING:
• Extra hand-hygiene stations will be available throughout the district.
• Studies show that hand washing is the most effective way to eliminate germs; therefore, students will receive increased opportunities and promptings to wash their hands.
• Sharing materials among students will be eliminated wherever possible. When sharing materials is necessary, proper sanitation will take place between uses.
SANITATION OF FACILITIES:
• All buildings, classrooms, offices and buses will receive regular cleaning and disinfecting to promote healthy environments. Frequently touched surfaces, door knobs, handrails, etc. will receive special attention.
PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING:
• In the school setting, social distancing for students at times may be difficult due to class sizes, space constraints, and available resources. School personnel will do their best to accommodate social distancing guidelines by extending the distance between students as much as possible.
• We have added visual reminders throughout the building to help students remember social distancing protocols.
FACE COVERINGS:
• The governor’s guidelines and local health departments recommend and encourage everyone to wear face coverings.
• Following these guidelines, students in grades 3-12 are encouraged to wear face coverings when they are inside the school building and it is not impeding their learning experience. Students in Preschool–second grade will not be asked to wear face coverings; however, they may choose to do so.
• All staff members are required to wear face coverings inside the school buildings when it does not impede the learning experience or instructional process. Wearing a face covering when alone in designated work spaces is up to the individual.
PHYSICAL ED., RECESS AND VISUAL/PERFORMING ARTS:
• Health professionals agree that all individuals need physical activity and encourage increased time outdoors, when possible.
• All physical education, recess, and visual/performing arts classes (band, music, art, choir, etc.) will resume with as much distance as possible provided for all individuals.
LUNCH PROCEDURES:
• Students will eat in our building cafeteria/other designated areas with one another, not at their classroom desks.
• Students will sit near each other with the maximum distance possible and divider provided in the cafeteria/other area setting.
• The school lunch program will continue to be offered daily.
• As always, students are permitted to bring a packed lunch from home.
• Until further notice, our lunch periods will be closed to visitors. Parents/family members will not be able to join their children for lunch.
• Breakfast will continue to be offered to our students in the auditeria prior to the start of school.
VISITORS AND VOLUNTEERS:
• All visitors and volunteers will be kept to a minimum.
• Anyone entering the building will be restricted to the main office area only and will be asked to wear a face covering.
TRANSPORTATION:
• Students riding on our buses will be required to wear a face covering.
• Hand sanitizer also will be available for use when entering or exiting the bus.
• All students will be assigned a seat and siblings will be instructed to sit together in assigned seats.
• Parents may choose to transport their child(ren) to/from school daily if they prefer not to use bus transportation provided by the district.
• We will plan to continue to provide transportation for athletes to/from contests.
• At this time, field trips will be suspended; however, we will evaluate this option as the school year progresses.
• Bus drivers will be required to wear face coverings while driving, if wearing such does not impede them from safely operating the bus.
• School personnel will sanitize our buses immediately following each route or trip.
REMOTE LEARNING EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS:
• A short-term remote learning program will be available for students who are unable to attend the school building for their educational instruction due to their health concerns or health concerns for immediate family members. Parents who desire for their child to participate in this program are requested to contact the respective elementary or middle school/high school office beginning Aug. 1. Following the contact, parents will receive additional information regarding the remote learning program.
