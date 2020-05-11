ANTWERP — Antwerp High School administrators are inviting the public to attend the class of 2020 virtual commencement ceremony on May 24. The video will be available at 2 p.m. Antwerp Local School’s website, Facebook page and ALSTV Archers Live YouTube channel.

Seniors also will receive an email with a link to the video. The virtual ceremony will include as many of the traditional elements of graduation as possible, including the processional, honors addresses, the senior video, presentation of diplomas to each student, and the turning of the tassels.

During the weekend of May 15, students will come to the school with their parents during an assigned time slot to receive their diploma, film video segments for the virtual ceremony, and have a professional picture taken. In doing so, Antwerp High School will meet Ohio Department of Education guidelines and recommendations concerning this year’s graduation in light of the COVID-19 circumstances.

After viewing the virtual graduation on May 24, seniors are invited to line up in vehicles on Field House Drive at 4 p.m. for a procession to be led by police through Antwerp.

Partner with Antwerp High School in honoring its 48 seniors on May 24 by viewing the virtual graduation and the procession through town.

