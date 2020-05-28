Each year, third-grade teacher Dawn Rohn of Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance hatches chicks in her classroom as part of the class curriculum.
With the students out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rohn held a Zoom meeting with her class in order for her students to name the new chicks that hatched at her home.
A total of 15 chicks hatched, and were given the names: Holy, Knight, Checkers, Twilight, Golden, Midnight, Beaker, Redhead, Vanilla, Pompom, Sally, Franky, Angel, Star and Feathers.
