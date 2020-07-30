• Defiance County

Museum closed:

Due to Defiance County's recent designation as a red county due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID–19, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum in its effort to keep its visitors, volunteers, and staff safe will be closed to the public starting today. As long as the county is in the red or purple zones, the museum will remain closed.

In the meantime, follow the Tuttle Museum on Facebook for the weekly nuggets of Defiance history postings. The museum staff thanks everyone for their patience as the Tuttle Museum navigates the challenges COVID-19 presents. Feel free to contact the museum at thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com or by calling 419-782-0746.

