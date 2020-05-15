In times of need, people come together to support one another. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
The Red Cross also is looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:
• Defiance, May 27, 1-5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3360, 201 N. Clinton St.
• Ney, May 21, 2-7 p.m., Ney First Church of God, 03413 Ohio 15
• Columbus Grove, May 27, noon-6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St.
• Kalida, May 19, noon-6 p.m., Kalida Knights of Columbus, 718 Napoleon St.
• Leipsic, May 27, noon-6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Life, 320 State St.
• Miller City, May 15, noon-6 p.m., Miller City Sportsmans Club, 400 S. Main St.
• Ottoville, May 28, 12:30-6 p.m., Ottoville Parish Hall, 580 W. Third St.
• Bryan, May 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Office Building, 1425 E. High St.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
