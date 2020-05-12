SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education approved new contracts for superintendent Steve Arnold, treasurer Kerry Samples and all three district principals, and discussed the five-year fiscal forecast during a virtual meeting of the board via YouTube live Monday.
The board met in executive session prior to the regular meeting to discuss personnel matters, and following executive session, voted for new contracts for Arnold and Samples. Arnold, who was hired in April of 2018 as superintendent, was approved for a new five-year contract beginning Aug. 1, 2021. Samples, who has served as treasurer since 2015, was also approved for a new five-year contract, effective Aug. 1, 2021.
“I’m extremely honored to be offered a new five-year contract, it’s great that Kerry was too, because that means we’ll get to work together for several more years,” said Arnold. “I think we have a lot of momentum going, despite the current situation (COVID-19 pandemic).”
Meanwhile, Fairview Elementary principal Sherrie Brown, Fairview Middle School principal Suzanne Gies and Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman, were each approved for new three-year contracts effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024.
“We are thankful to have such a strong team at the building level, and all three principals are key parts of that,” began Arnold, “and we are very happy to keep them at least another three years beyond their current contract.”
Samples shared the five-year fiscal forecast with the board, explaining it’s a difficult time to forecast.
“It was extremely difficult to prepare this forecast with everything that’s happened over the past six weeks, and we have no idea what the total impact COVID-19 is going to have on our income tax collection,” said Samples. “We just found out that the state is cutting out $330,000 from the K-12 sector as well.”
Samples shared that those cuts this year will be about $200 per student, or approximately $201,000, and that he hasn’t heard anything about next year. Samples shared also the district will receive money from the federal government in the CARES act, and it will see some savings because of school being closed since mid-March.
The district is projected to be in the red during the entire forecast, although that is subject to change.
“We will be able to weather this storm, we will have a decent carryover balance (this year), but it does get a little concerning in years 3-5 if this (COVID-19) does go on,” said Samples. “At this point, we just don’t know what the state is going to do.”
The board approved the forecast.
In his report, Arnold shared that representatives from Garmann Miller Architects and Engineers, Minster, recently visited the middle school/high school building to take photos and come up with preliminary ideas for future projects. Arnold reiterated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most permanent improvement projects are not moving forward due to uncertainly in income tax revenue.
Arnold also shared the reroofing project at Fairview Middle/High School, by Damschroeder Roofing of Fremont, is approximately 50% complete. In addition, the board approved a contract with Bell Engineering Limited of Bryan, as the civil engineer for the parking lot and bus garage projects.
The superintendent thanked everyone involved in putting together this year’s graduation ceremony, which will be held May 24 at 2 p.m.
“I want to send a big thank you out to Tim Breyman, and the high school staff, for the tremendous amount of work they put into this graduation ceremony,” said Arnold. “They flipped the script three times, based on what the governor has said at various moments, so they deserve a lot of credit.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Sandra Heighland, effective May 31.
• approved Scott Hall as instructor of the high school Credit Recovery Program for up to 40 hours at a pay rate of $35 per hour.
• okayed the list of seniors for graduation on May 24.
• approved a resolution to maintain employment and compensation of employees, contracted service providers and consultants for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 to support continued operations and declaring evaluations impractical.
• voted for the voluntary transfer of the following certified personnel for 2020-21: Lindsay Imm from first grade to second grade; and Taryn Monroe from third grade to fourth grade.
• approved the first reading of several NEOLA policies.
• entered into an agreement with the Defiance County Board of DD for 2020-21 at a cost of $5,000 per student.
• okayed the annual membership in the Ohio DAS cooperative purchasing program.
• voted for the following lunch prices for 2020-21: Grades K-5: breakfast, $1.70; lunch, $2.90. Grades 6-12: breakfast $1.95; lunch, $3.20. Adults: breakfast, $2; lunch, $3.70. Milk is 50 cents. This is an increase of 10 cents per lunch from a year ago.
• accepted the following donations: $321 from the class of 1959 to the Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund; $4,300 from the Fairview Elementary Boosters to the Elementary Principal Fund; $25 from Behringer & Eckhardt to the class of 2021; and $250 from the American Red Cross to the high school life science department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.