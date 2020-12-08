Deaths in Defiance County associated to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rise this week.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting an additional four deaths related to COVID-19. The individuals were a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, a female in her 80s, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions, and a male in his 80s.
DCGHD is additionally reporting the death of a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions in which COVID-19 was listed as a significant condition contributing to death. This brings the deaths in the county to 46.
The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, noted Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 35 lab-confirmed cases, 20 probable cases, and 26 cases recovered from Monday at 2 p.m. to Tuesday at 2 p.m.
