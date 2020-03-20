• Region
Tests rescheduled:
ACT has rescheduled the April 4 national ACT test date to June 13 in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
ACT will communicate directly with all students currently registered for the April 4 ACT test. All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for next steps.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda.
More information will be shared as it becomes available in the days ahead.
To access up-to-date information, additional national test dates options, and other frequently asked questions, visit www.ACT.org.
