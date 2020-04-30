• Defiance County
Accepting masks:
The Lifeline Connect Ministry Center, 104 Fountain St., Hicksville, is accepting cloth masks, which will be distributed to food pantries, businesses and residents in need. For more information, contact Pastor Steve Eyers at 260-229-0998 before arriving.
