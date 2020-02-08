A Night to Shine was held Friday at Family Christian Center in Defiance on Friday. A Night to Shine is a prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On Friday a Night to Shine celebrated its sixth anniversary and 721 churches around the world came together to host the event with approximately 115,000 honored guests through the support of 215,000 volunteers.
A Night to Shine
