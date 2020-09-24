COLUMBUS — With 41 days until election day, Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker shows more than 44,000 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 3. This includes 19,466 Democratic poll workers and 17,437 Republicans.

The breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s first-ever Poll Worker Tracker (PollWorkerTracker.OhioSoS.gov).

The tracker continues to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the November election.

“With six weeks until election day, Ohioans are stepping up in a big way to defend democracy, but there is more work to do” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “There isn’t a better way to help ensure a safe and fair election than serving as a poll worker.”

Load comments