Zachary Cassidy

New Bavaria — Zachary J. "Zac" Cassidy, 31, of New Bavaria died 9:41 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021.
He was born October 15, 1989, in Lima to Dan and Connie (Schroeder) Cassidy, who survive in Glandorf.
Other survivors include a brother and two sisters: Neil (Brooke) Cassidy of Glandorf, Kate Cassidy of Sylvania, and Shannon (Ben) Kister of Westerville; a maternal grandmother, Esther Schroeder of New Cleveland; nieces and nephews: Aidan, Lydia, Brendan Cassidy and Fulton Kister.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Melvin Schroeder; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rita Cassidy; his godfather, Paul Cassidy, Sr.; and uncle Geery Stuart.
Zac worked as a project manager and owned Most Recreation in New Bavaria. He was an Eagle Scout, loved being outside and enjoyed snowmobiling, jeeping and farming. He loved his dog, Mocha. Zac was a fun-loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend. He was self-proclaimed as "the favorite grandchild". He never met a stranger and his ability to light up a room and his warm hugs will be forever missed. Zac lived life to the fullest and packed a lot into his 31 years of life.
Funeral mass will begin 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Fr. Nicholas Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.Thursday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic as well as 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria. Masks are required.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.