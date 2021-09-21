Wyatt Vaughn

Defiance — On Friday night, September 10, 2021, Wyatt Dennis Vaughn Jr., 46, passed away peacefully at Toledo Hospital with family at his side.
Wyatt was born on August 31, 1975, in Detroit, Michigan, to Wyatt Thomas Sr. and Charlotte Vaughn. He attended and played football at Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio, where he resided and raised his children for over 20 years with his ex-wife, Polly Bevins. He later moved to Toledo, Ohio, where he worked for the RFS Team TACKLE program as a Case Manager for underprivileged children in East Toledo. Wyatt's passions were sports, coaching, and mentoring the youth. He went on to coach football for Defiance High School for nine years, as well as Springfield High School. He also coached at Toledo Rogers, St. Francis and many recreational teams in the community of Defiance while his children grew up. Wyatt was a big Michigan fan and enjoyed attending and watching the games.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandmother, Savannah Thomas, his young daughter, Asia, and niece, Taylor. He leaves to continue his legacy, his parents, Wyatt Thomas Sr. and Charlotte Vaughn, as well as Cynthia Thomas; five children, Serge Mayeku, Savontre Vaughn (Cora), Essence Vaughn (Joey), Dejavion Vaughn and Anthonie Vaughn; two granddaughters, Viviana King-Mayeku and Vayda King-Mayeku (Katrina King); one grandson, Ky'rie Sanders; five siblings, Vanika Vaughn, Kinikia (Thomas) Essix, Charnette Thomas, Jamie (Vaughn) Nunn and Daniel Vaughn, as well as an abundance of many beloved nieces, nephews, and other family. A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Ray Gaffney at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, Ohio, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. Gathering begins at 5:30 p.m. at the church on Thursday. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 3:30-4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Wyatt. For additional information and to view Wyatt's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
