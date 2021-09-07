Wyatt Posey Jr.

Hicksville — Wyatt William "Bill" Posey Jr., 85, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
Wyatt was born September 11, 1935, in Defiance County, Ohio, to Clara and Wyatt William Posey Sr. He married Phyllis Royer in 1963 in Darke County, Ohio, and she preceded him in death. Wyatt lived in Evansport and Bryan until moving to Hicksville in 1967. He worked as an engineering draftsman and clerk for ARO Corporation for many years and later worked at Sims Cabs until his retirement. Wyatt is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville, Ohio. He enjoyed genealogy, discovering one of his ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War, he was also a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Wyatt enjoyed fishing, genealogy and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his sons, Tim, of Elkart, Indiana, and Bill (Wendy), of Issaquah, Washington; two grandchildren, Catherine and Joseph, both of Issaquah, Washington. Wyatt was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; brothers, Lauren, John and Leonard; sisters, Evelyn, and infant Beulah.
Visitation for Wyatt William Posey will be held Friday September 10, 2021, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, with funeral services starting at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Spears officiating. Burial will follow at Evansport Cemetery, Evansport, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Wyatt make donations to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
