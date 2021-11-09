Wilma Wortkoetter

RAVENNA — Wilma C. Wortkoetter, 97, of Ravenna passed away Tuesday November 2, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born March 9, 1924, Defiance, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Katherine (Breckler) McCann. Wilma has been a Ravenna resident the past six years and was formerly of Bryan, Ohio, where she used to live on Lebanon Street. While in Ravenna, she was a member of the Ravenna Moose and a seasonal camper at Hidden Valley Campground. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Bryan, Ohio, where she worked bingo and made noodles for church functions and had attended Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wortkoetter on July 22, 2002; her son Kenneth; her siblings, Helene (Robert) Clemons, Lucille (Richard) Myers, Patrick (Chressence) McCann and Richard (Marilyn) McCann; niece, Rebecca Clemons and nephew Patrick J. McCann. Survivors include her children Don (Cathy) Wortkoetter, Mary (Jim) Newman; her grandchildren, Cody Yoney and fiancée Sarah Trecarichi, Megan (Steve) Grau, James Newman Jr. (Sarah Neese), Jeffrey (Macy) Newman, Melissa Cramer, Charity Cramer, Gabriel Cramer, many great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Wortkoetter; and fur babies Buddy and Star.
In honoring the family’s request, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church in Bryan from 10:30 a.m. till time of the memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Father Andrew Wellman Officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. The family would like to thank all who have helped Wilma thru the years. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visis www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
