PAULDING — Wilma Sue Doody, formerly Wilma Sue Mullins (Marsh), age 71, of Paulding, Ohio, succumbed to her battle with cancer on August 14, 2023. She was born on April 19, 1952, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Harold Marsh and Virginia Sprang (Castle). Wilma was a 1970 graduate of Kenton High School and worked as a clerk treasurer for the Paulding County Carnegie Library several years prior to her retirement. She was an active member in her church, she loved gift shops, coffee cups, and tote bags. Friends and family will remember her for her love of fudge, her kindness to everyone, and her amazing smile. She was also known for her love of Jesus, her ability to put cranky babies to sleep, and stealing the hearts of any animal within her vicinity. Wilma leaves behind her husband of nearly 3 years, Frederick Doody Sr.; children, Sonja Proxmire and Shawn (Tasha) Mullins; step-children, Freddie Doody Jr. and Marlene Upchurch; 5 siblings, Larry (Bonnie) Marsh, Donna (Mick) Wells, Nan (Eric) Schey, Patty Sprang, and Jane (Terry) Curtis; 7 grandchildren, Clarissa (Jess) Adkins, Caitlin (Devin) Moore, Adel Mullins, Riley Proxmire, Jeremiah Halloway, Nevaeh Mullins, an Shyanna Weaver; 1 great-grandchild, Asher Braun, as well as many other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Sammie Mullins; sister, Charlene Penix (Marsh), and 3 grandchildren. Visitation will be 12 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St, Defiance, OH 43512, where a service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Isaac Shelton officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Monday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Paulding Memorial Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses or to the church in honor of Wilma. For additional information and to view Wilma's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
