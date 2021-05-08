Fort Wayne, Ind. — Wilma C. Fry, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
She was born May 1, 1931, in Latty, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette (Daniel) Strabele. On February 23, 1957, she married Amos William "Bill" Fry, who preceded her in death on November 19, 2012. She attended St. Peter's, Ft. Wayne and St. Jude's, Ft. Wayne. A qualified medical aide, Wilma worked at Willow Ridge Nursing Home from 1979 until she retired in 1993.
Surviving Wilma are her children: Richard (Cindy) Fry, Cincinnati, Michael (Susan) Fry, of Seattle and Chicago, Eric Fry, Kevin (Angie) Fry and Kendall (Tom) Clark all of Fort Wayne, and Elizabeth (Stephen) Charles, New Haven; grandchildren: Matthew Fry, Mallory (Chris) Tompsett, Steven (Katie) Fry, Jessica (Travis) Miller, Brittney (Drew) Topp, Kyle Charles, Emma Charles, Shelia Redden and Brian Gottschalk; great-grandchildren, Briella Topp and Dana Miller.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Strabele, Josephine Beck, Beatrice DeLaet, Rita McGrath, Eileen Gillen Trutt and Rosella Price.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday, May 10, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Parkview Hospice.
Friends may share fond memories and condolences at www.denherderfh.com
