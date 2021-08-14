Wilma Fruth

Defiance — Wilma Maria (Plassman) Fruth, 98, of Defiance, Ohio passed away on August 9, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
She was born April 12, 1923, in Henry County, Ohio, to William and Martha (Gerken) Plassman. On June 21, 1945, she married Robert Kenneth Fruth in the Air Force Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2007.
Wilma worked at Kent-Owens Machine Company, Toledo, Ohio, as secretary and later at Diehl Milk Products, Defiance. She also was a teacher's assistant at North Richland Adams School. Wilma was a life member of VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary.
Wilma enjoyed her home and planting flowers and shrubs in her yard. Hobbies were keeping photo albums up to date, interior decorating, and traveling. Wilma and Bob had traveled to Hawaii, Florida, and Europe. As part of an Air Force Escape and Evasion Society tour, she and Bob were on, they had the honor of being introduced to Queen Elizabeth II.
She was born and raised in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Napoleon, Ohio. After marriage she became a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance.
Wilma is survived by children, Terry (Patty), Randy (Jan) of Defiance and Jim (Pam), California; grandchildren, Angie, Andrew, Abby, Amy, Susan, and Jaime; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Karen Kay; sisters, Francis Grieser, Lenore Spangler, Lucia Plassman (age seven); and brothers, Loren Plassman and William R. Plassman.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon. Please follow current COVID-19 safeguards concerning face masks. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
