Wilma Beaverson

CUSTER, S.D. — Wilma Jean Beaverson, 94, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, formerly of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, May 1, 2023, at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, South Dakota.
She was born on October 10, 1928, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Emma (Stork) and Ralph V. Baringer Sr. On September 10, 1950, she married Forrest D. Beaverson, who preceded her in death on October 31, 1993.
She attended St. John Lutheran School for first through eighth grades and graduated from Defiance High School in 1946. Wilma was a life-long faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, was exceptionally active in the Ladies Aid and a regular volunteer at The Clothes Closet.
Wilma is survived by her children, Randall (Christine) Beaverson of Sarasota, Florida, Thomas (Lisa) Beaverson of Inverness, Florida, and Diane (Jerry) Schroeder of Hot Springs, South Dakota, 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, also many loving nieces and nephews along with their families and special extended family, Fred and Carol Moore and families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald B. (Mary) Baringer, Rev. Carl W. (Jenney) Baringer and Ralph V. (Jean) Baringer Jr.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Pine Hills Retirement Community, Hot Springs, South Dakota, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., and at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to The Baringer-Watchmen Scholarship Fund of St. John Lutheran Church, or to The Healing Garden & Therapy Walking Path at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, South Dakota. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
