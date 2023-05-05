Wilma Beaverson

CUSTER, S.D. — Wilma Jean Beaverson, 94, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, formerly of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, May 1, 2023, at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, South Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Beaverson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries