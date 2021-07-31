Willow Denton

Salem, Mass. — Willow Grace Denton, age 13, of Salem, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Massachussetts.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio on March 21, 2008, to Jennifer Thrasher and Thomas Denton Jr. Willow enjoyed playing at the park with her friends, watching cartoons with her siblings, and spending time on her ipad. She was very kind and loving, and everyone she met was a friend. She will be sadly missed by her family and her friends.
Willow is survived by her mother, Jennifer Thrasher and Matt Wiseman of Salem, Massachussetts, her father, Thomas (Elisabeth) Denton Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, and her sisters, Bethany Thrasher of Salem, Massachussetts, and Violet Denton of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind her grandparents; Beverly and Dave Ryan of Defiance, Michael Thrasher of Defiance, Beth Maniaci of Zanesville, Ohio, Thomas and Becky Denton Sr. of Zanesville, Ohio, John and Beth Wiseman of Defiance, and Shelly Ore of Zanesville, Ohio, and her great-grandmother Rita McClure of Zanesville, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. The family requests for you to wear bright colors in her honor.
Memorials are suggested to Batten Disease, Support and Research, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, OH 43219, www.bdsra.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
