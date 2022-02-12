FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Willis “Willie” Benson Sr., age 75, of Fort Wayne passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Maben, Alabama, to the late Will and Louise Benson. Willie worked 43 years for Powertrain GM of Defiance, Ohio. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Willie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy Benson of Fort Wayne, children, Yolanda Campbell-Donaldson, Pamela (Donald) Parks, Willis (Faith) Benson Jr., Calandra Benson, Cassandra (Thomas) Beckstedt, LaTresha (Samuel) Olaniyan, Dominic Benson and Jamarcus Benson, all of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Katie Beachum and Eugene Benson, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his 12 siblings. Service is 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 425 Agnes St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
