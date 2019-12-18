William Stuckey

BRYAN — William A. Stuckey, 90, rural Bryan, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Laurels in Defiance.
Prior to his retirement he had been an electrician for many years with the Toledo Electrical Union. He had just received his 55-year pin from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Bill was born in West Unity, Ohio, on January 26, 1929, the son of Marlin and Consolo (Allison) Stuckey. On December 20, 1953, he married Jane Ann Ruffer, and she preceded him in death in 2012. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing and anything to do with guns. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He especially enjoyed competitively shooting trap and skeet.
Surviving are three daughters, Kim (Allan) Finley of Poway, Calif., Dawn (Jon) Watts of Bradenton, Fla., and Jody (Dan) Glaser of Bryan; grandchildren, Brianna Finley, Kaelyn Finley, Logan Watts, Sam Watts, Brad Glaser, Hailey (Jeremy) Vent and Chelsey (William) Grennay; and great-grandchildren, Allison and Hudson Vent, and Nova, Bristol, Ayvie and Harlyn Grennay. He also is survived by brother, Darrell Stuckey of Lakeland, Fla., and Suzanne (Charles) Casey of Benton, Ill.
He was preceded in death by both parents; wife, Jane; infant son, Douglas Allen Stuckey; and sister, Fontibel Stuckey.
Visitation for Bill will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. Burial will be private in the Pettisville Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
