Napoleon — William A. Straley, 89, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 19, 1931, in Braxton County, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Mildred (Fincham) Keller and step-father, Hubert Keller. On June 22, 1963, he married Margaret (Orthwein) Straley at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Flatrock Twp.
Bill served in the U.S. Army from April 1, 1952-April 1, 1954, during the Korean War. He had worked for the state hospitals in Weston, West Virginia, and Toledo, Ohio; Standard Metal, Malinta, Ohio, and the City of Napoleon. He was a former member of the Napoleon Eagles and AMVETS.
Bill enjoyed traveling, playing pool with his friends and watching NASCAR. He always had a good joke to share and loved to tell stories. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and his dog, Mandy.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Billie Jean (Jack) Jones, Ginny (Mark) Lawson, Elaine (Ron) Harper, Beverly (Jeff) Sharp, Marsha (Craig) Elevich; grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Carpenter, Becky Craner, Psaynita Jones (David), LaRone Jones, Betsy (Tomas) Lira, Troy Lawson (Angie), Ryan (Nicole) Harper, Jahnna (Dack) Floro, Joshua Sharp, Lexi Straley, and Kasidy Wolf; step-grandchildren, James Elevich, Stephanie Elevich, Tommy Elevich; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Ann Straley; grandson, Bradley Lawson; and sister, Betty Benda.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Flatrock Twp. Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Napoleon Joint Veteran Posts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Flatrock Township.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
