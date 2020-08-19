CAMDEN, Mich. — William R. Smith, 79, Camden, Mich., and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

