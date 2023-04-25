William Shockey

Shockey
MAUMEE — William Henry Shockey, 95, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away April 20, 2023.
He was born January 29, 1928, in Rudolph, Ohio, to the late Ray and Avenell (Mansfield) Shockey. He married Jeannette Oliver on June 13, 1953, and she survives in Maumee.
Bill worked as a junior high industrial arts teacher in Toledo for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time reading, doing puzzles and traveling with his wife.
Being married for nearly 70 years, Bill is survived by his wife and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jack Shockey, Scott Shockey, Thomas Shockey, June Shockey Ray and Connie Shockey Hillard.
Burial will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home Whitehouse, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. To share an online condolence or a fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
