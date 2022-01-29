FINDLAY — William P. Rowe, 94, received his final roll call here on earth on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A decorated WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran who lived every day with great love for his family, pride for his country, and with an enjoyment and acceptance for all the changes that a long life brings.
Born on December 11, 1927, to Gordon and Rose (Thompson) Rowe, and upon their passing, Bill was raised in an orphanage until moving to live with his sister. He then graduated early from Muncie Central High School, exaggerated his age to serve his country in WWII, and went on to honorably serve in the United States Army for more than 20 years. He loved to tell the story that in the seventh grade he lined up all the girls and chose the one that he would love with all of his heart, then years later married that beauty, Marylou A. Tuttle on February 18, 1950.
Following his military service, he retired from Johns Manville and co-authored a book on fiberglass. His retirement included working for the Buick dealership organizing drivers and traveling with beloved family and friends.
He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Zenobia Shrine Jeepster Unit.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marylou Rowe; his children, William L. Rowe and Marylee E. (Stephen) Baumgardner; and his siblings, Gordon, Evelyn, Betty and Robert.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Keenan; his granddaughter, Michelle (Shawn) Ingleston; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Lacy), Austin (Carley), Alyssa (Matt), Parker (Sophia) and Abigail (Hunter), as well as four great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Keenan, Sienna and Rylee.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Heritage Estates and Sunrise Senior Living for their loving care to assist Bill to maintain his independence and joy for life.
Memorials in Bill’s honor may be made to Flag City Honor Flight, P.O. Box 885, Findlay, OH 45839 or Hancock County Veterans Service, 1100 E. Main Cross St., Findlay, OH 45840.
Visitation will be held at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay, OH 45840 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation, with Nicole Coleman of the Hancock County Veterans Services officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
