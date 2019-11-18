HICKSVILLE — William W. “Bill” Rohrs, 59, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance.
Bill was born on Feb. 28, 1960, in Hicksville, the son of the late Wilmer and Barbara (Foust) Rohrs.
He was a 1978 graduate of Hicksville High School. He worked at Dietrich Industries in Hicksville until its closing and then worked at Home Guard in Grabill, Ind. He was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville.
Bill enjoyed being a grandpa to his grandkids. He also enjoyed cars, gardening, and loved milkshakes.
Bill is survived by his children, Sarena (James) Hall, William “Billy” Rohrs, Tiffany Rohrs, Ashton (Jeffery) Willis; four grandkids, Micah, Rosemary, Vincent, Domonick; sisters, Brenda (James) Turnbull and Lora Edwards.
Funeral services for Bill will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Lost Creek Cemetery, Hicksville.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
