WATERVILLE — William O. “Bill” Rassenfoss, 90, Waterville, and formerly of Defiance, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 15, 2019, at Story Point Senior Living Center in Waterville.
He was born December 29, 1928, to George and Ruth (Chambers) Rassenfoss in Louisville, Ky. Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Bill earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 1950. In June of 1959, he married Eleanor (Fisher) Rassenfoss, who resides in Waterville. Bill worked as a metallurgist at General Motors for over 35 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church. In his leisure time, he enjoyed RC flying, fishing and woodworking. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Eleanor Rassenfoss of Waterville; two sons, David (Diane) Rassenfoss of Holland, Ohio, and Christopher Rassenfoss of Waterville; his grandson, Jack Rassenfoss; his sister, Martha Mahoney in Paris, Ky.; and his brother, Ned Rassenfoss in Frankfurt, Ky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Rassenfoss; sister, Mary Alice Rassenfoss; and brothers, George and John Rassenfoss.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
The Rassenfoss family would like to give special thanks to the skilled and compassionate care givers at the Story Point Senior Living Center, as well as Joanie and the staff of Great Lakes Caring Hospice with helping Bill’s final days be peaceful and comfortable.
Memorials are suggested to Elara/Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
