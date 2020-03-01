PIONEER — William Michael Pippin, 45, Pioneer, passed away  Friday, February 28, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Mar 4
Time to receive friends
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
1:00PM-6:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Mar 4
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
