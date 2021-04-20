William OToole, age 80, of Defiance, passed away April 16, 2021.
Retired from Defiance College as a Professor and a U.S. Army veteran. William was an avid chess player, author and inventor of games. Preceded in death by fathers William Shultz and Raymond OToole. Survived by children Lisa OToole, Kevin (Bridgette) OToole and Debbie Sheridan, mother Margaret OToole, brother Gary OToole, sister Carol Kent, grandchildren Tyler, Hayley, Lacy, Andrew and Nicholas, great grandchild Westley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by Tidd Family Funeral Home, Hilliard, Ohio. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
