William Newcomb

WAUSEON — William Wendell Newcomb, 99, Wauseon, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2020, at Fulton Manor.
He was born in West Unity on November 27, 1921, to R. Rowe and Grace (Opdycke) Newcomb. He was the sixth of eight children. In 1939, he graduated from West Unity High School. He married Vivian Ruth Bixler of Wauseon on October 9, 1943, while stationed in San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Army’s 563rd Heavy Ordnance Maintenance Company. They landed in Cherbourg France in September 1944 and were stationed in Belgium and Germany until their return to the U.S. in August 1945.
Following his military service, they settled in Wauseon and raised their family. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage, until Vivian’s death in February 2002. He later married Oletha England of Wauseon, who preceded him in death in March 2016.
Wendell worked in various sales and service-related jobs before becoming the proprietor of a Sunoco service station in Napoleon in 1958. After operating that business through 1968, he moved to the newly built Marathon station in Wauseon. His son, Tracey, joined him there in 1985 and became owner of the business when Wendell retired in 1986.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion, and a past member of the Wauseon Lions Club and First United Methodist Church. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and shooting pool. He was also an attentive grandfather to his grandchildren, especially during their earliest years.
Survivors include his children, Michelle (Robert) Loukotka, Ann Arbor, Mich., Thomas (Laura) Wilmington N.C., Kevin (Patricia) Concord Twp., Ohio, and Tracey (Karen) Wauseon; nine grandchildren, Gretchen (Michael) Korzuck, Jonathan (Martha) Loukotka, Caroline (Michael) Ashenfelter, Christopher (Dawn) Newcomb, Leslie (Mark) McClain, Andrew (Heather) Newcomb, Sarah (George) Corrie, Courtney (Kevin) Seitzinger and Ashley (Joshua) Meraz; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; 26 nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Lois Bixler (Arthur) Germann, Napoleon, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; four brothers, John, Leon, Marvin and Hillis; and three sisters, Virginia Frager, Nina Beckman and Maxine Munk.
He will be laid to rest in Wauseon Union Cemetery on Monday, December 14, 2020. Military honors will be provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be limited to the immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House, a veterans’ family support charity, (go to fisherhouse.org for information and online giving) or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fulton Manor for the years of compassionate care they provided.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.grisierfh.com.
