FORT WAYNE — William Joseph Koeller, 78, Fort Wayne, died May 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind.
William was born to the late Frank and Beatrice Koeller on September 4, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. William also served proudly in the United States Navy and was the maintenance supervisor at GM Powertrain for 41 years.
William is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Koeller; daughters, Loy Marie Koeller, Cheryl Lynn (Jamie) Koeller-Hopton, Erica (Brad) Renee Windsor and Keri Ann (Will Swary) Koeller; stepsons, Nicholas Andrist and Jourdan David (Stacey) Andrist; siblings, Debbie Koeller-Dolak and Chris (Jan) Koeller; nieces and nephews, Mathew Matchett, Elizabeth (Richard) Vaughn, Evelyn Vaughn, Aurora Vaughn and David Dolak; grandchildren, Heidi Hopton-Gorman, Nicholas James Koeller-Hopton, Cooper Willis Hopton, Eleanor Marie Windsor, Henry William Windsor, Emily Anne Swary, Abigal Andrist, Jillian Andrist and Lucille Andrist.
William was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly (George) Matchett; and nephew, Mathew Matchett.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be at a later date.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.